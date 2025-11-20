Entertainment

Kim Kardashian rushes to brain surgeon after MRI spotted dangerous Aneurysm

Kim Kardashian reveals brain specialist’s alarming warning about her life threatening disease

  By Hafsa Noor
Kim Kardashian has broken silence on alarming warning of her brain surgeon after MRI detected a life-threatening disease.

On Thursday, November 20, a new episode of The Kardashians released on Hulu, which uncovers latest health struggles of the SKIMS founder.

Kim, 45, told her sister Kourtney Kardashian, “They called me today and they’re like, ‘Everything looks great but you have an aneurysm in your brain. They’re like, ‘It’s been there for years.’”

Following the deadly disease diagnosis, the All’s Fair star took immediate action and consulted with a brain surgeon.

The mother-of-four added, “I called Keith Black — the brain surgeon. I sent him a picture of my scan and he was like, ‘I want you to come in for all this imaging,’. Then I asked, ‘Can I wait? What makes it rupture?’ And they’re like, ‘Just stress.’”

Kim explained, “I’m like, ‘OK, I’m taking the bar exam and I’m studying 10 hours a day,’ The stress has been next level to the point of hives.”

Her latest health confession comes after she opened up about the disease on Good Morning America last month.

Kim said during the show, “It’s just a good measure to go; make sure that you always check everything. And health is wealth, and you just have to be careful with everything that you do.”

The American socialite has not given more update on her health battle yet.

