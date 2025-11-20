Kevin Spacey speaks up on struggles he faced after sexual assault allegations

The Margin Call alum Kevin Spacey accused of sexual harassment and assault by multiple men, starting with actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged Spacey assaulted him in 1986 when Rapp was 14.
After Rapp came forward, over 30 men also accused him; however, Spacey denied all the accusations.
In 2022, Rapp lost his civil lawsuit against Spacey, and the following year the Beyond the Sea star was found innocent against four men.
In 2024, Spacey again denied accusations featured in the documentary Spacey Unmasked, in which multiple men described what they called “unwanted sexual behavior.”
Recently, in an interview with The Telegraph, the 66-year-old actor opened up about his financial difficulties, stating that he is currently homeless, residing in hotels and Airbnbs while taking work wherever he can for survival.
Moreover, the actor stated that his former Baltimore home was auctioned off and that legal and personal costs over the past seven years have been “astronomical,” leaving him with “very little coming in and everything going out.”
Spacey added that he is “in touch with some extremely powerful people” who may help him in reviving his career; however, he believes the industry is waiting for approval from a big personality.
“If Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino call my manager tomorrow, it will be over,” he stated, adding he’d be honored to work under filmmakers of that stature.