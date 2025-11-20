Lily Collins dishes out ‘surprises’ in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5

Lily Collins has opened up about the "surprising" twists in Emily in Paris season 5.
The cast of hit Netflix series gave an exclusive interview to PEOPLE including Lily, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and Lucien Laviscount.
The 36-year old actress shared, "This is Emily in Paris season 5.”
In the new season, the main lead Emily finally settles into her new life in Rome along with her boyfriend Marcello to run Agence Grateau's new Italian office.
While reflecting on her character, she said, "There's just something about Emily, her search for adventure and new experiences that speaks to all of us. I think what I love the most about Emily is that she always follows her heart whether that's from Chicago, to Paris and now Rome."
Lucien , 33, chimed in, "I look around the set and see so many familiar faces. These guys aren't just colleagues — they're friends."
While teasing what can fans expect, Bruno shared, "You never know what to expect. The wait will be worth it. We'll see you guys soon!"
Camille Razat, who has played Camille in the series since season 1, will not reprise her role in season five.
To note, Emily in Paris season 5 will release on December 18, on Netflix.