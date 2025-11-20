Entertainment

Lily Collins dishes out ‘surprises’ in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5

‘Emily in Paris’ cast shares exciting details about most-anticipated season 5

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Lily Collins dishes out ‘surprises’ in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5
Lily Collins dishes out ‘surprises’ in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5

Lily Collins has opened up about the "surprising" twists in Emily in Paris season 5.

The cast of hit Netflix series gave an exclusive interview to PEOPLE including Lily, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and Lucien Laviscount.

The 36-year old actress shared, "This is Emily in Paris season 5.”

In the new season, the main lead Emily finally settles into her new life in Rome along with her boyfriend Marcello to run Agence Grateau's new Italian office.

While reflecting on her character, she said, "There's just something about Emily, her search for adventure and new experiences that speaks to all of us. I think what I love the most about Emily is that she always follows her heart whether that's from Chicago, to Paris and now Rome."

Lucien , 33, chimed in, "I look around the set and see so many familiar faces. These guys aren't just colleagues — they're friends."

While teasing what can fans expect, Bruno shared, "You never know what to expect. The wait will be worth it. We'll see you guys soon!"

Camille Razat, who has played Camille in the series since season 1, will not reprise her role in season five.

To note, Emily in Paris season 5 will release on December 18, on Netflix.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Zayn Malik reveals reason behind pop comeback with Jisoo duet ‘Eyes Closed’

Zayn Malik reveals reason behind pop comeback with Jisoo duet ‘Eyes Closed’
Zayn Malik gushes over his iconic collaboration for ‘Eyes Closed’ with BLACKPINK star Jisoo

Kevin Spacey speaks up on struggles he faced after sexual assault allegations

Kevin Spacey speaks up on struggles he faced after sexual assault allegations
The 'Beyond the Sea' star claims he’s currently homeless, staying in hotels and Airbnbs

Top music releases of 2025: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter rule the charts

Top music releases of 2025: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter rule the charts
From Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend,’ biggest music hits of 2025

Kim Kardashian rushes to brain surgeon after MRI spotted dangerous Aneurysm

Kim Kardashian rushes to brain surgeon after MRI spotted dangerous Aneurysm
Kim Kardashian reveals brain specialist’s alarming warning about her life threatening disease

Sabrina Carpenter lives ‘ultimate dream’ with 'Alice in Wonderland' role

Sabrina Carpenter lives ‘ultimate dream’ with 'Alice in Wonderland' role
Sabrina Carpenter thanks fans for showing support despite heavy rain during Los Angeles concert

Katy Perry enjoys Justin Trudeau’s extra effort in their romance

Katy Perry enjoys Justin Trudeau’s extra effort in their romance
Justin Trudeau is also enjoying a new chapter in his life with Katy Perry

Kevin Costner steps into presidential role for United Nations TV drama

Kevin Costner steps into presidential role for United Nations TV drama
The 'Yellowstone' star is being eyed to play the former president in the political drama 'United'

Taylor Swift gets special shout-out in Royal Family’s sweet update

Taylor Swift gets special shout-out in Royal Family’s sweet update
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ hitmaker gets royal seal of approval for her upbeat new track

Vin Diesel vindicated in sexual battery case tied to 'Fast 5'

Vin Diesel vindicated in sexual battery case tied to 'Fast 5'
Vin Diesel cleared of legal claims made by a former assistant claiming sexual battery in a Los Angeles Court

Selena Gomez’s soft glam makeup tutorial leaves fans ‘obsessed’

Selena Gomez’s soft glam makeup tutorial leaves fans ‘obsessed’
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress gives fans a sneak peek into her ‘nice evening at home’

Taylor Swift drops dramatic sneak-peeks amid ‘New Heights’ appearance buzz

Taylor Swift drops dramatic sneak-peeks amid ‘New Heights’ appearance buzz
‘The Fate of Ophelia’ singer fuels hypes with a special preview amid rumors of her second appearance on Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’

Kylie Jenner sparks tensions with Timothée Chalamet after bizarre request

Kylie Jenner sparks tensions with Timothée Chalamet after bizarre request
Timothée Chalamet receives clear ultimatum from Kylie Jenner ahead of 'Marty Supreme' release