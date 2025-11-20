'Sunrise on the Reaping' trailer stuns fans with Glenn Close's unrecognisable look

Entertainment

'Sunrise on the Reaping' trailer reveals attractive arena that hides several dangers beneath the surface

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Lionsgate has officially released the first teaser trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, offering fans a sneak peak at the prequel centered on a young Haymitch Abernathy.

The trailer comes a year before the film's theatrical debut slated on November 20, 2026.

Starting with a reaping ceremony for the Second Quarter Quell, where Drusilla Sickle, played by a completely transformed Glenn Close, revealed that District 12 will have to send twice the normal number of tributes.

Moreover, it reveals attractive arena that hides several dangers beneath the surface.


Scenes show young Haymitch (Joseph Zada) and fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (McKenna Grace) fighting for survival, making alliances, and navigating the obstacles of the game.

Furthermore, the Sunrise on the Reaping trailer includes a few moments from Haymitch’s life outside the arena, including his romance with Lenore Dove Baird.

It also offers early looks at younger variants of major characters, including President Snow (Ralph Fiennes), Effie Trinket (Elle Fanning), and Plutarch Heavensbee (Jesse Plemons).

The trailer concludes with Woody Harrelson’s voice as the older Haymitch warning, saying “These games are gonna be different,” sending fans into a frenzy regarding the upcoming launch.

The highly-anticipated film, based on Suzanne Collins’ novel, explores the origins of the 50th Hunger Games and Haymitch’s rise as a victor.

