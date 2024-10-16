Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner want Kylie to ‘exploit’ Timothée Chalamet romance

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is famous for their highly publicized romances and now the family wants the same from Kylie Jenner as well.
Kylie’s romance with Timothée Chalamet is heating up these days but the couple is keeping it under the wraps which is unusual for her family.
“Kylie and Timothée are still going strong, but they are keeping their romance on the down low,” an insider told In Touch.
They went on to spill, “There’s a reason they’re hiding it.”
According to the source close to the couple, Timothée, who is on the peak of his career at the moment, is fearing that his high-profile relationship with Jenner might overshadow his professional life.
“He has too many important movies in the works,” and “doesn’t want his relationship with Kylie, who makes headlines by just stepping outside, to overshadow his career,” the insider suggested.
While Kylie Jenner is reportedly fine with keeping the relationship private, her family isn’t fully agreed.
“Her sister Kim [Kardashian] and her mom Kris [Jenner], think she’s wasting a great opportunity and should basically exploit the romance,” the source claimed.
They further added, “Clearly, Kylie isn’t taking their advice. She loves Timothee and wants this relationship to work.”
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet confirmed their relationship at Beyoncé's concert in September 2023, where they were spotted packing on PDA, after months of swirling rumors.