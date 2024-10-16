Entertainment

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner want Kylie to ‘exploit’ Timothée Chalamet romance

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet confirmed their relationship at Beyoncé's concert in September 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024
The Kardashian-Jenner clan is famous for their highly publicized romances and now the family wants the same from Kylie Jenner as well.

Kylie’s romance with Timothée Chalamet is heating up these days but the couple is keeping it under the wraps which is unusual for her family.

“Kylie and Timothée are still going strong, but they are keeping their romance on the down low,” an insider told In Touch.

They went on to spill, “There’s a reason they’re hiding it.”

According to the source close to the couple, Timothée, who is on the peak of his career at the moment, is fearing that his high-profile relationship with Jenner might overshadow his professional life.

“He has too many important movies in the works,” and “doesn’t want his relationship with Kylie, who makes headlines by just stepping outside, to overshadow his career,” the insider suggested.

While Kylie Jenner is reportedly fine with keeping the relationship private, her family isn’t fully agreed.

“Her sister Kim [Kardashian] and her mom Kris [Jenner], think she’s wasting a great opportunity and should basically exploit the romance,” the source claimed.

They further added, “Clearly, Kylie isn’t taking their advice. She loves Timothee and wants this relationship to work.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet confirmed their relationship at Beyoncé's concert in September 2023, where they were spotted packing on PDA, after months of swirling rumors.

Entertainment News

Maya Jama slams ex-boyfriend Stormzy after he steps out with new girl
Travis Kelce dishes on favorite date night activity with Taylor Swift
Cher aims to mend family ties amid navigating drama with Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards
Nick Jonas runs off stage as assassination threat disrupts Prague concert
Gigi Hadid gives special nod to Taylor Swift at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Week
Shawn Mendes leaves fans mesmerized with powerful vocals at Nashville concert
Zendaya gets ‘obsessed’ with new ‘special’ campaign for clothing line
Sebastian Stan claps back at Trump's negative remarks on biopic 'The Apprentice'
Cher, AE Edwards steal spotlight with cozy moments on Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet
Bella Hadid closes 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion show with angelic catwalk
Britney Spears confesses ‘crazy girl crushes’ on Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner & others
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at romantic N.Y.C date