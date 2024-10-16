Nick Jonas runs off stage as assassination threat disrupts Prague concert

Nick Jonas was seen terrifyingly bolting off stage when a laser was suddenly pointed at him during the Jonas Brothers’ Prague concert on Tuesday.
In a video uploaded to Tik-Tok, the singer could be seen extremely panicked while making a timeout gesture with his hands as he ran away.
Meanwhile, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas remained confused on the platform, then soon left with the entire band to follow security protocols, disrupting the entire show.
The footage showed Nick Jonas comfortably seated on a chair before starting a song before he abruptly stood up, looked at security guards, then ran down the stairs.
Per Daily Mail, attenders of the night in Czech Republic have claimed that the fun was stopped for a few minutes because someone from the crowd had reportedly pointed laser at the vocalist.
Jonas Brothers have however not confirmed what actually happened and neither have addressed the frightening moment altogether on social media.
All aside, fans of Nick Jonas have commended him for observing the laser quickly and not compromising with his safety.
They further argued that it’s “unsettling” that someone would shine light beams on other people to scare them for a few gags, so the gig’s security should look into the matter seriously.