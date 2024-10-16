Varun Dhawan opens up about life as new dad: 'Still figuring it out'

Varun Dhawan, who welcomed her first child, a daughter, in June 2024, has finally opened up his life as a new dad.
During a recent interview with Etimes, the Bhediya actor, who hasn't revealed many details about his little one publicly, shared shared his experiences as a new dad.
"I'm still figuring it out, like how responsible I have to be, or how much of a kid I can still be or can be. I think men tend to go through this,” Dhawan said.
Dhawan, who had long expressed his desire to have a baby girl in various interviews, finally welcomed a daughter with his wife, Natasha Dalal, on June 3, 2024.
He also credited his wife on taking most childcare responsibilities.
"The woman does practically everything initially; the man then comes in and becomes useful,” he added with a laugh.
Dhawan also shared that after the birth of his daughter he has started watching TV at lower volumes so his wife not throw him out for it.
Varun Dhawan has yet to publicly announce the name of his baby girl.
On the professional front, He is all set to make his OTT debut with Citadel Honey Bunny, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.