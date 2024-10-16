Horrific fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria claims over 140 lives

A fuel tanker explosion in northern Nigeria has killed at least 140 people and injured over 70 others.
According to BBC, the explosion happened on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, after the fuel tanker coming from Kano lost its control in the town of Majia in the northern state of Jigawa at around 23:30 local time (22:30 GMT).
Jigawa police spokesperson Shiisu Lawan Adam said, “The driver lost control and the tanker somersaulted and spilled fuel into a drainage ditch. As a result, residents rushed to scoop the fuel when the explosion happened.”
As per the spokesperson, the mass burial of the victims was held on Wednesday, and it is expected that the death toll will rise in the coming hours.
Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima stated, “My heart aches for those who have had their families torn apart by this disaster. This devastating incident has shaken us all to our core. The Federal Government stands with the people of Jigawa. We are mobilizing all necessary resources to support the injured and assist the families affected by this calamity.”
Shettima also announced “immediate federal government intervention” and called for a detailed review of fuel transportation safety protocols.
Moreover, Dr. Haruna Mairiga, head of the Jigawa emergency services at the scene, revealed that most of the victims were “burned to ashes.”
To note, fuel tanker incidents are not new in Abuja. According to Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps, more than 1,500 fuel tanker accidents occurred in Nigeria in 2020, resulting in 535 deaths.