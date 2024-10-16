World

Horrific fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria claims over 140 lives

Nigerian government has called for a comprehensive review of fuel transfer safety protocols

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024
Nigerian government has called for a comprehensive review of fuel transfer safety protocols
Nigerian government has called for a comprehensive review of fuel transfer safety protocols

A fuel tanker explosion in northern Nigeria has killed at least 140 people and injured over 70 others.

According to BBC, the explosion happened on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, after the fuel tanker coming from Kano lost its control in the town of Majia in the northern state of Jigawa at around 23:30 local time (22:30 GMT).

Jigawa police spokesperson Shiisu Lawan Adam said, “The driver lost control and the tanker somersaulted and spilled fuel into a drainage ditch. As a result, residents rushed to scoop the fuel when the explosion happened.”

As per the spokesperson, the mass burial of the victims was held on Wednesday, and it is expected that the death toll will rise in the coming hours.

Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima stated, “My heart aches for those who have had their families torn apart by this disaster. This devastating incident has shaken us all to our core. The Federal Government stands with the people of Jigawa. We are mobilizing all necessary resources to support the injured and assist the families affected by this calamity.”

Shettima also announced “immediate federal government intervention” and called for a detailed review of fuel transportation safety protocols.

Moreover, Dr. Haruna Mairiga, head of the Jigawa emergency services at the scene, revealed that most of the victims were “burned to ashes.”

To note, fuel tanker incidents are not new in Abuja. According to Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps, more than 1,500 fuel tanker accidents occurred in Nigeria in 2020, resulting in 535 deaths.

Kamala Harris publicly calls Donald Trump fascist: ‘Yes, we can say that’

Kamala Harris publicly calls Donald Trump fascist: ‘Yes, we can say that’
Zelenskyy reveals ‘victory plan’ to end war at Ukrainian parliament

Zelenskyy reveals ‘victory plan’ to end war at Ukrainian parliament
Bruce Springsteen reacts to Jeremy Allen White playing him in upcoming biopic

Bruce Springsteen reacts to Jeremy Allen White playing him in upcoming biopic
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia

King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia

World News

King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Kamala Harris publicly calls Donald Trump fascist: ‘Yes, we can say that’
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Zelenskyy reveals ‘victory plan’ to end war at Ukrainian parliament
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Baba Siddique's last words before brutal assassination REVEALED
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Hoax bomb threat disrupts Indian airline flight operation
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Xi Jinping calls for stronger China-US ties: 'Partners and friends'
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Former head of British Army General Sir Mike Jackson passes away at 80
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Sri Lanka arrests hundreds of Chinese in cybercrime raids
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Australia’s PM under fire for acquiring whooping amount of property
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Storm Nadine grows stronger with potential path toward Florida and Mexico
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Donald Trump took a sharp jab at Harris' health status amid medical report release
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Sweden reveals significant military expansion plans by 2030
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Met Office forecasts heavy rainfall and potential flooding across England and Wales