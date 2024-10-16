Royal

King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia

King Charles wants to change his impression in Australia with Queen Camilla by his side

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024


King Charles is said to be fighting off a “great risk” by choosing to take Queen Camilla on his royal tour to Australia on October 18 this week.

Besides other challenges, the two will be facing one unique difficulty as there are numerous anti-monarchy campaigners who have planned to target them in the country.

As per Newsweek, many of these protestors are calling the visit King Charles’ “farewell tour” and “Wave Goodbye to Royal Reign with Monarchy: The Farewell Oz Tour.”

Despite these rallies emerging, His Majesty has to still touch down in Australia because of the growing pressure that he’s facing from the Commonwealth nations that identify him as their head of state.

Royal expert George Gross pointed out that it’s necessary to proceed with this royal tour to main public connections, asking, “If you don’t make these visits, what does that say?”

“If you don’t, that’s more significant than making it,” he added, acknowledging the “inherent risks in public engagements that the greater risk lies in abstaining from such tours.”

According to him, King Charles is taking Queen Camilla to Australia for showing that he has a good attitude toward the country.

This will reflect that both the Monarch and his wife – who join to become the royal institution – care about the nation and its public.

Kamala Harris publicly calls Donald Trump fascist: ‘Yes, we can say that’

Kamala Harris publicly calls Donald Trump fascist: ‘Yes, we can say that’
Zelenskyy reveals ‘victory plan’ to end war at Ukrainian parliament

Zelenskyy reveals ‘victory plan’ to end war at Ukrainian parliament
Bruce Springsteen reacts to Jeremy Allen White playing him in upcoming biopic

Bruce Springsteen reacts to Jeremy Allen White playing him in upcoming biopic
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia

King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia

Royal News

King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Prince William hits back at critics questioning his leadership
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Princess Charlotte expresses heartfelt wish to follow her dreams amid royal duties
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Prince William’s spying dream comes true after 8 years
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Royal family suffers loss of key royal 'needed' for 'modern monarchy'
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Princess Diana’s brother confirms dating woman who has sued his ex-wife
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
King Charles spends a 'fantastic' evening without Queen Camilla
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Queen Camilla ‘seething in ager’ from Meghan Markle’s indecent photos
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Princess Rajwa enjoys football match with husband Crown Prince Hussein
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Prince William shares exciting news ahead of King Charles Australia trip
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Kate Middleton marks ‘devastating’ event with emotional message
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Sarah Ferguson pulls Princess Beatrice to royal duties on her birthday
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Princess Tatiana speaks about ‘crying, hurting’ from divorcing Prince Nikolaos