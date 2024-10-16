King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia

King Charles is said to be fighting off a “great risk” by choosing to take Queen Camilla on his royal tour to Australia on October 18 this week.
Besides other challenges, the two will be facing one unique difficulty as there are numerous anti-monarchy campaigners who have planned to target them in the country.
As per Newsweek, many of these protestors are calling the visit King Charles’ “farewell tour” and “Wave Goodbye to Royal Reign with Monarchy: The Farewell Oz Tour.”
Despite these rallies emerging, His Majesty has to still touch down in Australia because of the growing pressure that he’s facing from the Commonwealth nations that identify him as their head of state.
Royal expert George Gross pointed out that it’s necessary to proceed with this royal tour to main public connections, asking, “If you don’t make these visits, what does that say?”
“If you don’t, that’s more significant than making it,” he added, acknowledging the “inherent risks in public engagements that the greater risk lies in abstaining from such tours.”
According to him, King Charles is taking Queen Camilla to Australia for showing that he has a good attitude toward the country.
This will reflect that both the Monarch and his wife – who join to become the royal institution – care about the nation and its public.