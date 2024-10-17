JD Vance backs Trumps claims of 2020 presidential election win

Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance, supported the former president's claims of victory in the 2020 presidential elections.
According to Al Jazeera, reporters during the question-answer session with Vance on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania asked him whether he believed in his running mates’ claims about winning the 2020 elections.
To which Vance, who previously stepped aside from responding to the question related to the 2020 election told the Williamsport rallygoers, “On the election of 2020, I’ve answered this question directly a million times: No. I think there were serious problems in 2020. So did Donald Trump lose the election? No, not by the words that I would use.”
Trump has multiple times claimed that the results of the 2020 elections in which Joe Biden was elected as the president of America were fabricated. He even vowed to hold the cheaters accountable for their actions after becoming president in November.
The Republican nominee for the White House in September 2024 wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, “WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long-term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again.”
Meanwhile, the exhaustive investigation showed no evidence of fraud in the 2020 elections.
To note, Trump in May 2024, while saying that he was expecting a “very big win” in the election, announced that if everything happened with honesty he would “gladly” accept the election results.