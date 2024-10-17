World

JD Vance backs Trumps claims of 2020 presidential election win

Trump vows to prosecute people who cheated on him during the 2020 election after becoming president

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
Trump vows to prosecute people who cheated on him during the 2020 election after becoming president
Trump vows to prosecute people who cheated on him during the 2020 election after becoming president

Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance, supported the former president's claims of victory in the 2020 presidential elections.

According to Al Jazeera, reporters during the question-answer session with Vance on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania asked him whether he believed in his running mates’ claims about winning the 2020 elections.

To which Vance, who previously stepped aside from responding to the question related to the 2020 election told the Williamsport rallygoers, “On the election of 2020, I’ve answered this question directly a million times: No. I think there were serious problems in 2020. So did Donald Trump lose the election? No, not by the words that I would use.”

Trump has multiple times claimed that the results of the 2020 elections in which Joe Biden was elected as the president of America were fabricated. He even vowed to hold the cheaters accountable for their actions after becoming president in November.

The Republican nominee for the White House in September 2024 wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, “WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long-term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again.”

Meanwhile, the exhaustive investigation showed no evidence of fraud in the 2020 elections.

To note, Trump in May 2024, while saying that he was expecting a “very big win” in the election, announced that if everything happened with honesty he would “gladly” accept the election results.

King Charles refuses to give in amid serious health woes

King Charles refuses to give in amid serious health woes

Meta layoffs spark uncertainty for WhatsApp and Instagram employees

Meta layoffs spark uncertainty for WhatsApp and Instagram employees
Travis Kelce shares his special feelings after 'awesome' date with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce shares his special feelings after 'awesome' date with Taylor Swift
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador

Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador

World News

Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Trump calls himself ‘father of IVF’ in front of all female audience
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Kamala Harris publicly calls Donald Trump fascist: ‘Yes, we can say that’
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Zelenskyy reveals ‘victory plan’ to end war at Ukrainian parliament
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Trudeau calls Indian interference in Canada ‘horrific mistake’
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Horrific fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria claims over 140 lives
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Baba Siddique's last words before brutal assassination REVEALED
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Hoax bomb threat disrupts Indian airline flight operation
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Xi Jinping calls for stronger China-US ties: 'Partners and friends'
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Former head of British Army General Sir Mike Jackson passes away at 80
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Sri Lanka arrests hundreds of Chinese in cybercrime raids
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Australia’s PM under fire for acquiring whooping amount of property