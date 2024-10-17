Entertainment

BTS Jin paints town red for J-Hope's romantic welcome with massive bouquet

J-Hope completed his mandatory military training on Thursday, October 17

  • October 17, 2024


Who needs a girlfriend when you have a bandmate like Jin!

BTS Jin went an extra mile to welcome band member J-Hope, who has officially completed his mandatory military training on Thursday, October 17.

For the discharge day, Jin painted the town red with his all-red outfit, which he styled with black shoes and sunglasses, leaving everyone absolutely smitten.

Other than his dapper look, Jin’s romantic welcome included a massive bouquet of flowers and a warm hug. 

He even went down on one knee to hold mics for J-hope as he greeted to the media.

As the eldest member of the K-Pop band went to the station where J-hope was discharged, other BTS members including Jimin, V, Suga, RM and Jungkook remained absent.

J-Hope, who is affectionately known as Hobi, returned to civilian life after completing 18 months of mandatory military service.

He has become the second BTS member to be discharged, following Jin.

Soon after the discharge, Hobi held his first Weverse live where he interacted with ARMY, where he shared his military experiences and expressed how much he missed his fans.

He concluded the live with his signature phrase, saying, “Okay, I’ll end the live with this phrase. I’m your hope, you’re my hope, I’m J-Hope. I’m your hope~ I’ll work hard to show you amazing things.”

To note, Jin completed his mandatory military training in June this year.

3 so-called ‘healthy’ snacks that might be deceiving you

Hailey Bieber’s father claims she helps Justin Bieber ‘survive’

Instagram takes safety measures to combat sextortion targeting teen users

Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit

Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit

