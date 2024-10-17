Entertainment

Liam Payne’s family breaks silence on his ‘devastating’ death

Liam Payne's family 'going through the unimaginable' after hearing about his tragic demise

Liam Payne’s family is “devastated” after having learned about his sudden death today, on October 16.

His parents Geoff Payne and Karen Payne reportedly left for Argentina from their house in Wolverhampton as soon as the news reached them in the middle of the night.

As per Mirror, journalists stormed the home on Thursday morning, noting that its windows were sealed shut with curtains firmly closed together.

“We’re obviously devastated at the news… but we don’t want to comment,” a family member somberly stated.

Neighbors who were approached by the media however confirmed that Geoff Payne and Karen Payne left last night to reach their son.

A local informed, “They were seen leaving in a hurry at around midnight last night but I’m not sure if they had bags.”

Meanwhile, two women, who are said to be Liam Payne’s sister, arrived at the house today around 9 am.

“You can’t imagine what they are going through. I know Liam Payne liked to get back here when he could. They will be utterly heartbroken as they very close,” a resident shared.

They added, “His home town always had a place in his heart. The community is going to be devastated. I think the sisters are there now, your heart goes out to them.”

Tons of tributes, condolences, and sympathies have poured in for Liam Payne since his tragic demise was reported after he “fell from a third-floor balcony of the CasaSur hotel.”

Cher heats up romance with toyboy AE Edwards in recent outing
BTS Jin paints town red for J-Hope's romantic welcome with massive bouquet
Liam Payne ex Maya in 'shock’ after calling his death ‘manipulation tactic’
Kanye West, Bianca Censori look tense amid sexual assault lawsuit
Liam Payne death: Rare facts to know about One Direction’s heartthrob
Jennifer Garner expresses joy for reuniting with THIS ’13 Going on 30’ costar
Travis Kelce shares his special feelings after 'awesome' date with Taylor Swift
Artem Chigvintsev breaks silence on Nikki Garcia ‘reconciliation’ rumors
Selena Gomez launches new global Rare Beauty campaign
Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton honour late One Direction star Liam Payne
Kim Kardashian sets mother-daughter goals with North West in new outing
Liam Payne flew to meet THIS One Direction member before death