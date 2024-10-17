Entertainment

Hailey Bieber's father claims she helps Justin Bieber 'survive'

Hailey Bieber’s father Stephen Baldwin thankful for Justin Bieber to connect with his daughter

  by Web Desk
  October 17, 2024
Hailey Bieber’s father Stephen Baldwin has claimed that she is helping her husband Justin Bieber “survive” as the disturbing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ case goes on.

In a new interview with MailOnline, he said, “I am just glad he connected with a great gal to help him survive.”

“Their happiness and their wellbeing and their health is more obviously now better than ever,” the actor added.

Going on, he dubbed Justin Bieber as “one of the bravest artists ever,” possibly because of him being reportedly mentored and abused by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in his younger years.

Stephen Baldwin disclosed that Hailey Bieber and her spouse are cutting out of Hollywood to instead focus on their newborn Jack Blues Bieber for now.

“They’re just spending really sweet, private quality time with Jack Blues Bieber, and we’re just getting ready to watch him come out on the world here, come out on the scene.”

Ever since Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been charged with a number of serious offences, the singer is believed to have been reliving the “worst time of his life” as past memories resurface.

Multiple insiders have stated that Justin Bieber is “disgusted” while wanting “nothing to do with him,” so he is keeping himself surrounded by Hailey Bieber and Jack Blues Bieber’s love.

Kim Kardashian sets mother-daughter goals with North West in new outing