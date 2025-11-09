Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s ‘blinging’ but private second NYC date

Glitter, sparkle, and light follow Taylor Swift wherever she goes!
The Eras Tour hitmaker – who spent a busy month in October promoting her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl – is currently unwinding by enjoying dinners out with her fiancé Travis Kelce, and pal Sabrina Carpenter.
Over the past few days, the Wood crooner has captivated the Big Apple with multiple dazzling appearances, enjoying two date nights with her NFL star fiancé and a girls’ night out with the Espresso singer.
On Thursday, November 6, Swift and Kelce were spotted leaving Zero Bond – a private members-only club in New York City.
However, no one knew what their dazzling date night inside the restaurant looked like until now, when The Bachelorette star Jason Tartick decided to unveil intimate details about the outing.
In an Instagram video, Tartick revealed that he ran into the newly engaged couple during their second date.
Sharing details, he said, “Okay, first and foremost, what I thought was cool: the privacy in the room, it’s about 85, [a] hundred people. No pictures, no one went up to that table. It was a little disheartening, but also kind of made me curious is knowing the privacy they had in this room, the second they walked outside this club — there was gonna be paparazzi.”
Gushing over the Ruin the Friendship singer, he stated, “After this, two hours of just taking it all in, her electricity, her glow, her light in a room, it’s like you just can’t stop looking at her.”
Captivated by the Grammy winner’s sparkling, massive diamond ring, Jason Tartick noted that her “new [engagement] ring was absolutely blingin.”
“There was something so, like, humble and real and down to earth and, like, pure, but also something that was like such like a light, if that makes sense,” added the 37-year-old corporate banker.
He continued, “There were no cameras in this room,” adding that Taylor Swift and Travis “were f–king adorable. I mean, adorable.”
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025, after dating for over two years.