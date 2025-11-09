Entertainment

Lily Collins drops delightful update ahead of 'Emily in Paris' S5 release

  By Sidra Khan
Lily Collins has an exciting update to share.

Just over a month before her hit Netflix show Emily in Paris releases its highly anticipated fifth season, the 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a delightful update with 28.7 million fans.

In the post, the Mirror Mirror actress announced that she has finally wrapped up the filming of her upcoming comedy adventure movie Close Personal Friends.

Sharing a three-slide gallery featuring her with other castmates, Collins penned, “Wrapping this film calls for a Close Personal Friends group hug.”

“Beyond grateful for these three, and the entire cast and crew who made this such an amazing, truly special experience. Thank you @jasonorley for bringing us all together. I feel incredibly lucky to have shared this with you guys. So much love and laughter that I’ll remember and cherish,” she added.

Directed by Jason Orley and written by Isaac Aptaker, Close Personal Friends revolves around “one couple that meets and befriends a celebrity couple while on a trip to Santa Barbara. Personal lines get crossed, among other things, and awkward hilarity ensues.”

The upcoming film’s ensemble cast includes Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding.

Moreover, the movie also features cameo appearance of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, marking her acting comeback seven years after marrying Prince Harry.

It is worth mentioning that release date of Close Personal Friends is yet to be announced.

However, Lily Collins is set to return to small screens next month with Emily in Paris Season 5, releasing on December 18, 2025, on Netflix.

