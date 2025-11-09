Nikki Glaser brutally mocked over bizarre jokes on 'Saturday Night Live' 

Nikki Glaser is in hot water after making disturbing jokes during her guest appearance on Saturday Night Live.
The 41-year-old American comedian pulled double duty on the latest episode of the superhit comedy sketch show on Saturday, November 8, 2025.
During the television program, Nikki made a few unsettling jokes about sex trafficking, rape and child molestation, which sparked outrage among fans.
"You can go to the nail salon with a friend, but you get separated at the border. They do not let you sit next to each other. It’s so antisocial," the Miss Americana star cheekily said.
She continued quipping, "You’re just sitting there watching Beat Bobby Flay on mute. You can’t talk to the woman doing your nails because of slavery? I don’t know! She seems stuck and sad. I don’t know."
Fans reactions over Nikki's bizarre performance:
As these remarks garnered traction on social media, several fans turned to their X accounts to express their fury over Nikki's monologue.
"Okay, Nikki Glaser lost me cause why are we talking about molestation and pedophilia!???" one fan commented.
Another blasted, "Nikki Glaser is really giving me the ick on SNL tonight."
"Nikki Glaser hosting @nbcsnl tonight. Wow, attempting humour on rape & sex trafficking, yeah, no," a third said.
As of now, neither Nikki Glaser nor the creators of Saturday Night Live have responded to the backlash.