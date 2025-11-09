Jeremy Renner warns of legal action against filmmaker Yi Zhou after harassment claims

Jeremy Renner has reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to filmmaker Yi Zhou, warning of potential legal action after she accused the actor of harassment and sending explicit images.
According to a November 8 TMZ report, The Avengers star, 54, issued a cease and desist letter to Zhou, 34, through his attorney Marty Singer.
Renner claimed he had only agreed to take part in Zhou’s Chronicles of Disney documentary before she allegedly began pursuing him romantically.
He alleged that he and Zhou had a “brief consensual encounter,” but he rejected her alleged attempts to pursue a sexual relationship.
Renner’s legal team instructed Zhou to halt the circulation of “fabricated stories” and the unauthorized use of his likeness.
The Wind River star also warned of further legal action if she doesn’t follow with his request.
This update came after Renner’s rep refuted the allegations made against him by Yi Zhou after she accused the actor of sending “intimate” photos and threatening to “call ICE” on her.
“The allegations being made are totally inaccurate and untrue,” a rep for Renner said.
On Monday, Zhou, 37, disclosed with her Instagram followers that Renner had begun contacting her in June, sending “personal and intimate photographs.”