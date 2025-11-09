Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets big relief after consuming rare substance in prison

The disgraced hip-hop mogul was arrested in September last year over the serious charges of trafficking and racketeering

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Sean Diddy Combs gets big relief after consuming rare substance in prison
Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets big relief after consuming rare substance in prison

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been granted major relief behind bars after he was caught consuming a "rare substance."

On Sunday, November 9, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals granted the disgraced hip-hop mogul an unopposed motion to expedite his appeal.

However, Diddy's formal written argument is due next month, and arguments are tentatively on track for April 2025. 

According to media reports, the Bad Boy Records CEO applied for a quick appeal because he might be out of prison by the time his case was heard if he was forced to follow the typical, drawn-out argument timeline. 

The father of seven has reportedly challenged both his July conviction and the four-year prison sentence for arranging his controversial parties, freak-offs.

This report comes shortly after TMZ suggested that Diddy was involved in an unethical act in the federal correctional institution at Fort Dix, New Jersey. 

According to the insiders, the rap icon was caught consuming "homemade alcohol," which is made up of fermenting sugar, Fanta soda, and apples for around two weeks.

Despite this, Sean Diddy Combs, who was arrested in September 2024, his legal team has not responded to the claims. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Angelina Jolie's ex Billy Bob Thornton slams award shows in explosive rant

Angelina Jolie's ex Billy Bob Thornton slams award shows in explosive rant
The 'Bad Santa' star sparks controversy after brutal comments about award shows

Hailey Bieber shares adorable photos from recent beach getaway

Hailey Bieber shares adorable photos from recent beach getaway
Hailey Bieber's recent photos also featured moments from Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday celebration

Zendaya 'refuses' to do ‘Euphoria’ press with Sydney Sweeney amid rift rumours

Zendaya 'refuses' to do ‘Euphoria’ press with Sydney Sweeney amid rift rumours
‘Euphoria’ stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney skip joint appearances amid rumoured tensions

Nikki Glaser brutally mocked over bizarre jokes on 'Saturday Night Live'

Nikki Glaser brutally mocked over bizarre jokes on 'Saturday Night Live'
The American comedian blasted over her insensitive jokes during her appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'

Millie Bobby Brown stuns in plunging sequin gown at 'Stranger Things' LA event

Millie Bobby Brown stuns in plunging sequin gown at 'Stranger Things' LA event
The 'Enola Holmes' star arrived on the red carpet for Netflix's 'Stranger Things' FYC Event at Netflix Tudum Theater

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s ‘blinging’ but private second NYC date

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s ‘blinging’ but private second NYC date
Taylor Swift captivates onlookers with her bewitching appearance alongside Travis Kelce at a high-end NYC restaurant

Jeremy Renner warns of legal action against filmmaker Yi Zhou after harassment claims

Jeremy Renner warns of legal action against filmmaker Yi Zhou after harassment claims
The Avengers star issued a cease and desist letter to Yi Zhou through his attorney Marty Singer

Mike Smith of ‘Trailer Park Boys’ charged with sexual assault

Mike Smith of ‘Trailer Park Boys’ charged with sexual assault
Mike Smith formed one-third of the main trio of 'Trailer Park Boys', alongside John Paul Tremblay and Robb Wells.

Lily Collins drops delightful update ahead of ‘Emily in Paris’ S5 release

Lily Collins drops delightful update ahead of ‘Emily in Paris’ S5 release
The ‘Emily in Paris’ starlet Lily Collins shares exciting update in new Instagram post

Travis Scott, Stormi delight fans in Tokyo with sweet father-daughter moment

Travis Scott, Stormi delight fans in Tokyo with sweet father-daughter moment
The 'SICKO MODE' rapper brought Stormi, 7, out onstage during a performance of his 2023 track 'Thank God'

Jennifer Lawrence unleashes fiery rant about most ‘annoying’ Kardashian

Jennifer Lawrence unleashes fiery rant about most ‘annoying’ Kardashian
The ‘Die My Love’ actress reveals which Kardashian she finds the most ‘annoying’ in a bombshell confession

Kim Kardashian discloses bar exam results after latest attempt

Kim Kardashian discloses bar exam results after latest attempt
Kim Kardashian appeared in the California bar exam in July