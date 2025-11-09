Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets big relief after consuming rare substance in prison

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been granted major relief behind bars after he was caught consuming a "rare substance."
On Sunday, November 9, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals granted the disgraced hip-hop mogul an unopposed motion to expedite his appeal.
However, Diddy's formal written argument is due next month, and arguments are tentatively on track for April 2025.
According to media reports, the Bad Boy Records CEO applied for a quick appeal because he might be out of prison by the time his case was heard if he was forced to follow the typical, drawn-out argument timeline.
The father of seven has reportedly challenged both his July conviction and the four-year prison sentence for arranging his controversial parties, freak-offs.
This report comes shortly after TMZ suggested that Diddy was involved in an unethical act in the federal correctional institution at Fort Dix, New Jersey.
According to the insiders, the rap icon was caught consuming "homemade alcohol," which is made up of fermenting sugar, Fanta soda, and apples for around two weeks.
Despite this, Sean Diddy Combs, who was arrested in September 2024, his legal team has not responded to the claims.