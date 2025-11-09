Millie Bobby Brown stuns in plunging sequin gown at 'Stranger Things' LA event

Millie Bobby Brown stole the spotlight in a plunging sequin mesh gown as she led the cast and stars at Netflix’s Stranger Things event in Los Angeles.
On Saturday, the Enola Holmes star put on a glamorous display as she arrived on the red carpet for Netflix's Stranger Things FYC Event at Netflix Tudum Theater.
On the red carpet, Brown dazzled in a black sequin gown that hugged her figure, crafted from an almost entirely sheer mesh fabric.
Featuring a provocative plunge at the front, the ensemble was completed with a statement black velvet bow encrusted with gems.
She accessorized with delicate silver hoop earrings and styled her brunette hair in a half-up, half-down do.
Joining her on the red carpet were co-stars Jamie Campbell Bower, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Finn Wolfhard.
Finn, 22, who plays Mike Wheeler, looked sharp in a black-and-white ensemble with a shoulder-padded blazer and tailored trousers.
Caleb, 24, went bold in a gold jacquard blazer with a cream satin shirt and black trousers.
Noah, 21, kept it casual in a pale blue denim shirt and jeans, while Gaten, 23, appeared dapper in a cream knit polo under a black blazer and matching trousers.
Her appearance came after Netflix dropped the first five minutes of the new series of Stranger Things - and it has already left excited fans in floods of tears.