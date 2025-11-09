Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown stuns in plunging sequin gown at 'Stranger Things' LA event

The 'Enola Holmes' star arrived on the red carpet for Netflix's 'Stranger Things' FYC Event at Netflix Tudum Theater

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Millie Bobby Brown stuns in plunging sequin gown at Stranger Things LA event
Millie Bobby Brown stuns in plunging sequin gown at 'Stranger Things' LA event

Millie Bobby Brown stole the spotlight in a plunging sequin mesh gown as she led the cast and stars at Netflix’s Stranger Things event in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, the Enola Holmes star put on a glamorous display as she arrived on the red carpet for Netflix's Stranger Things FYC Event at Netflix Tudum Theater.

On the red carpet, Brown dazzled in a black sequin gown that hugged her figure, crafted from an almost entirely sheer mesh fabric.

Featuring a provocative plunge at the front, the ensemble was completed with a statement black velvet bow encrusted with gems.

She accessorized with delicate silver hoop earrings and styled her brunette hair in a half-up, half-down do.

Joining her on the red carpet were co-stars Jamie Campbell Bower, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Finn Wolfhard.

Finn, 22, who plays Mike Wheeler, looked sharp in a black-and-white ensemble with a shoulder-padded blazer and tailored trousers.

Caleb, 24, went bold in a gold jacquard blazer with a cream satin shirt and black trousers.

Noah, 21, kept it casual in a pale blue denim shirt and jeans, while Gaten, 23, appeared dapper in a cream knit polo under a black blazer and matching trousers.

Her appearance came after Netflix dropped the first five minutes of the new series of Stranger Things - and it has already left excited fans in floods of tears. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Nikki Glaser brutally mocked over bizarre jokes on 'Saturday Night Live'

Nikki Glaser brutally mocked over bizarre jokes on 'Saturday Night Live'
The American comedian blasted over her insensitive jokes during her appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s ‘blinging’ but private second NYC date

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s ‘blinging’ but private second NYC date
Taylor Swift captivates onlookers with her bewitching appearance alongside Travis Kelce at a high-end NYC restaurant

Jeremy Renner warns of legal action against filmmaker Yi Zhou after harassment claims

Jeremy Renner warns of legal action against filmmaker Yi Zhou after harassment claims
The Avengers star issued a cease and desist letter to Yi Zhou through his attorney Marty Singer

Mike Smith of ‘Trailer Park Boys’ charged with sexual assault

Mike Smith of ‘Trailer Park Boys’ charged with sexual assault
Mike Smith formed one-third of the main trio of 'Trailer Park Boys', alongside John Paul Tremblay and Robb Wells.

Lily Collins drops delightful update ahead of ‘Emily in Paris’ S5 release

Lily Collins drops delightful update ahead of ‘Emily in Paris’ S5 release
The ‘Emily in Paris’ starlet Lily Collins shares exciting update in new Instagram post

Travis Scott, Stormi delight fans in Tokyo with sweet father-daughter moment

Travis Scott, Stormi delight fans in Tokyo with sweet father-daughter moment
The 'SICKO MODE' rapper brought Stormi, 7, out onstage during a performance of his 2023 track 'Thank God'

Jennifer Lawrence unleashes fiery rant about most ‘annoying’ Kardashian

Jennifer Lawrence unleashes fiery rant about most ‘annoying’ Kardashian
The ‘Die My Love’ actress reveals which Kardashian she finds the most ‘annoying’ in a bombshell confession

Kim Kardashian discloses bar exam results after latest attempt

Kim Kardashian discloses bar exam results after latest attempt
Kim Kardashian appeared in the California bar exam in July

Sydney Sweeney pens emotional note as 'Christy' finally debuts in theatres

Sydney Sweeney pens emotional note as 'Christy' finally debuts in theatres
The 'Euphoria' alum's new film, 'Christy' was premiered across theatres in November this year

Rod Wave legally detained over serious charges ahead of new concert tour

Rod Wave legally detained over serious charges ahead of new concert tour
The 'Dark Clouds' hitmaker's upcoming tour, The Redemption Experience halted after shocking arrest

Nicole Kidman plots 'revenge romance' as Keith Urban moves on with new flame

Nicole Kidman plots 'revenge romance' as Keith Urban moves on with new flame
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman parted ways in September this year after spending two decades together

Justin Bieber breaks silence after earning 2026 Grammy recognition

Justin Bieber breaks silence after earning 2026 Grammy recognition
The 'SWAG' hitmaker bagged four nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony