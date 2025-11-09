Entertainment

Mike Smith of ‘Trailer Park Boys’ charged with sexual assault

Mike Smith formed one-third of the main trio of 'Trailer Park Boys', alongside John Paul Tremblay and Robb Wells.

  By Javeria Ahmed
Mike Smith, best known for his role on Trailer Park Boys, has been charged with sexual assault.

As per Nova Scotia court records obtained by the outlet, Smith was formally charged on Oct. 2 regarding an alleged assault that occurred in Dartmouth on December 30, 2017.

Production banner Trailer Park Boys Inc. told CBC in a statement that it was “aware of the allegation concerning Mike Smith,” and confirmed he has “stepped away” from his post as the company’s managing director.

“We recognize how difficult an allegation of this nature is for all involved,” read the statement.

They added, “Out of respect for the legal process, we will not comment further on the case.”

Smith formed one-third of the main trio of Trailer Park Boys, alongside John Paul Tremblay and Robb Wells. 

The mockumentary comedy premiered in 2001 on Canada’s Showcase network and later joined Netflix in 2014.

Running for 116 episodes, Trailer Park Boys has also inspired multiple films and spin-off series.

It centers on three troublemaking residents of a trailer park—Julian, Bubbles, and Ricky—whose antics are captured in a documentary.

Trailer Park Boys completed production on its 13th season in August.

The season is scheduled to premiere on the recently launched TPB+ service in April 2026, celebrating 25 years of the show.

