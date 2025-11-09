Travis Scott, Stormi delight fans in Tokyo with sweet father-daughter moment

Travis Scott and his daughter Stormi captured hearts in Tokyo with an adorable duet, stealing the spotlight shortly after Kanye West made a surprise appearance.
At a Saturday concert in Tokyo, the SICKO MODE rapper brought Stormi, 7, out onstage during a performance of his 2023 track Thank God.
The young girl beamed and danced alongside her dad, wearing a graphic tee, a fur coat, brightly colored braids, and protective headphones to shield her ears from the loud music and cheering crowd at Tokorozawa’s Belluna Dome.
In a fan’s captured video, at a concert, Scott also held the microphone up for Stormi as she performed her line as it appeared on Thank God, saying, That's right, Daddy, as her dad rapped: "Storm's a minor but you know she livin' major.”
Scott asked the crowd to show some love for his daughter, and the audience responded with loud cheers.
At Saturday’s Tokyo concert, Scott brought out Kanye West, who appeared masked before revealing himself and joining Scott to perform Through the Wire and other songs.
Scott and Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018 and son Aire in 2022.
To note, the Sicko Mode rapper often shares his love for fatherhood on social media, including an April shout-out to Stormi during his Coachella headlining set in Indio, California.