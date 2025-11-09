Entertainment

Hailey Bieber shares adorable photos from recent beach getaway

Hailey Bieber's recent photos also featured moments from Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday celebration

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Hailey Bieber has turned the heads up on Instagram once again.

The 28-year-old model took to her Instagram account to share a carousel of beachside photos on Instagram, wearing a completely sheer look, flaunting her toned figure in sophisticated bikinis.

In the first image, the famous businessman rocked a green bikini coupled with a lavender bandanna, posing over her shoulder and later facing the camera to show off her abs.


Another photo showed her in a black bikini, giving a bold pose with her arms raised.

The series of photos also featured a few moments from Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday celebration, including Hailey posing with friends, sharing romantic moments with her husband Justin Bieber.

Fans flocked to the comments, showering immense love and praise, with one user writing, “they mad because you’re hot and you have everything that ever dreamed of, Hails!!!”

Another user commented, “Stunned! Loved! Respected! Gorgeous! Keep shining bright!”

Meanwhile, Justin recently released his seventh studio album, Swag, which created a buzz across the internet about their relationship imbalances. In one song, Daisies, he appears to question their love, asking, “Do you love me or not?”

Despite the rumours, the couple continues to show affection both online and off.

