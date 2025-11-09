Entertainment

Zendaya 'refuses' to do ‘Euphoria’ press with Sydney Sweeney amid rift rumours

  • By Hafsa Noor
Zendaya has reportedly “refused” to do press for upcoming season of Euphoria with Sydney Sweeney as the duo are apparently not on the best terms.

As per tabloids, their friendship has fiddled due to differing political views, with insiders claiming their six-year friendship is now strained.

The tension allegedly stems from Sweeney's registration as a Republican in Florida and her involvement in controversial ad campaigns, including an American Eagle ad that sparked backlash.

A source told Daily Mail, “It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in because if she even stands next to Sydney on the red carpet, it can be read as her excusing Sydney’s views on Trump and her to apologise for the racist ad.”

Until now, Zendaya and Sydney had a good friendship, as the Anyone But You actress previously celebrated the Spider-Man actress’ Emmy win in 2020.

She said, “We were all watching the Emmys because we were all crossing our fingers and we just freaked out. It’s so amazing, I’m very, very proud and excited for Z.”

The duo is set to star alongside Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry and Colman Domingo in Euphoria season 3.

To note, the upcoming series is scheduled to be released in spring 2026. 

