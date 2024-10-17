Sci-Tech

Samsung's AI tools attract 40% of iPhone users to switch to Galaxy in UK

Since the launch of Galaxy AI in January, Samsung has witnessed a 42% boast in customers

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
Samsungs AI tools lure iPhone users with 40% switch to Galaxy in UK
Samsung's AI tools lure iPhone users with 40% switch to Galaxy in UK

Samsung has reported a significant rise in iPhone users switching to its devices, due its broad rollout of artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Since the launch of Galaxy AI in January, Samsung has witnessed a 42% boast in customers switching from Apple handsets in the UK.

“AI should be for everyone. We don’t believe in gatekeeping it for our most premium smartphones on the market,” Annika Bizon, marketing and omnichannel director for mobile at Samsung UK and Ireland, told the PA news agency.

She further added, “That’s why we are rolling it out to the broadest audience possible – bringing AI to tablets for the first time with the Tab S10 and launching the most affordable AI phone on the market with the S24 FE.”

To note, Apple tools are also set to roll out its beta version this month ahead of a launch in English in December, with other languages to follow over the next year.

“People want to see tangible upgrades when they invest in a smartphone and we are seeing more people make the switch over to Samsung,” Bizon stated.

She added, “In fact, in the UK we’ve seen a 42% increase in customers moving to us from iOS since launching Galaxy AI.”

Both, Samsung and Apple tools include AI-features that can help with writing and editing text, image editing and generation, as well as recording, transcribing and summarizing calls and audio.

