Saboor Aly drops cute video during London tour

  • October 17, 2024
Saboor Aly delighted fan with a cozy video accompanied by husband Ali Ansari. 

Turning to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Fitrat actress offered a look into her get ready moment with Ali. 

As the reel began with Buttercup music, Saboor appeared cozy in a warm shirt paired with a checkered skirt, wearing earmuffs on her head.

The video then featured the Jannat sey Aagay star running fingers through her hair as she carried a bag.

Later on, the film star was seen adjusting her top along with a Pink gloss that highlighted her lips. 

By the end of the video, the leading lady showcased her entire look while wearing gloves at the same time.  



Soon after the actress shared her adorable clicks, renowned starlum Durefishan rushed to the comment section, praising her in a sweet way by noting, “She’s 10.”

Another star, Zoya Nasir, complimented the 29-year-old actress’ hair.

A fan compared SaboorAly with her sister Sajal Aly, saying, “You start looking a lot like Sajjal now.”

“The two of youuuuu are my favourite,” another fan penned.

Career-wise, Saboor Aly’s last drama was Bayhadh, where she starred alongside Affan Waheed as the main leads.

To note, Saboor Aly also received an award for the best supporting actress for her role in the drama Parizaad in 2021. 

