Serena Williams shares major health update after undergoing surgery

Former American tennis star Serene Williams shares a worrying health update with her fans after undergoing major surgery.
According to People, Williams on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, shared a video on TikTok in which she revealed that she was diagnosed with a “small grapefruit” size cyst in her neck, a branchial cyst.
The 34-year-old shared details about the whole process from diagnosis to the surgery in the video.
She said she found a lump in her neck back in May and, after an MRI test, doctors suggested that she did not need to get it removed, but the lump kept on growing.
The tennis player asserted, “I decided to get more tests and 3 tests and one biopsy later, everything is still negative, but doctors advised I get it removed asap because it was the size of a small grapefruit, and it could get infected or worse leak."
She further added, “I went under for it, but they had to put a drain in it because it was so much. But everything worked out. And I feel really happy to have worked with some great doctors, a little scared here, but excited to move on to the next steps of healing.”
Williams, in a short video, informed that she is feeling so grateful and fortunate that everything worked out, and she is all healthy and okay.