YouTube enhances user experience with new features and upgrades

Youtube is planning to introduce “Badges” that users can collect by completing quizzes

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
Youtube recently introduced several new features and upgrades to the existing abilities to enhance the users’ experience.

As per several reports, these updates include a new sleep timer, a resizable mini player, and the feature to fine- tune playback speed.

One of the most significant updates coming to Youtube is a new sleep timer, which allows users to automatically stop video playback.

Youtube also enhances its video mini player, giving users the ability to resize and move it around the screen .

Previously, the player was located in the bottom of the screen but the latest update will allow users to move it to any four corners.

Meanwhile, users also browse for more videos in the app.

Youtube also improved the app for smart TV’s for a more cinematic feel. It will now automatically play a content snippet from the creature.

Meanwhile, the video player for YouTube Shorts on TV has been updated, allowing users to view comments or shop content while watching vertical videos on the platform.

In addition to these updates, Youtube is also planning to introduce “Badges” that users can collect by completing quizzes or being one of the first paid members of a creator’s channel.

Sci-Tech News

Samsung's AI tools attract 40% of iPhone users to switch to Galaxy in UK
Instagram takes safety measures to combat sextortion targeting teen users
WhatsApp to enable quick reactions with recently used emojis for all users
Instagram simplifies profile sharing with exciting new digital cards for creators
Meta layoffs spark uncertainty for WhatsApp and Instagram employees
Australia to ban social media amid team isolation fear
EU AI Act checker reveals major compliance gaps in big tech’s AI practices
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Elon Musk Starlink to provide internet in Italy's remote areas
Google revamps Play Store layout to simplify app installation process
WhatsApp introduces innovative feature for iOS to revisit status updates effortlessly
Musk slams Ambani's lobbying efforts on India’s satellite spectrum auction