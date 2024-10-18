King Charles, Queen Camilla release delightful video message amid Australia tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla shared a joint statement as the monarch jetted off to Australia for his first visit as the head of state.
The Royal Family fuelled excitement by dropping a nostalgic video of Elizabeth’s tour to Australia in 1954 with husband Philips, as the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.
It also featured young Charles first arrival in the Oceanic country in 1966 to spend a term of two years at Timbertop.
The archival reel showcased the warm welcome, late Queen and Philip received as people including women and children could be seen gathered in large crowds to shower love on the first reigning sovereigns.
King Charles and Queen Camilla shared a delightful message for the people of Australia, “Ahead of our first visit to Australia as King and Queen, we are really looking forward to returning to this beautiful country to celebrate the extraordinarily rich cultures and communities that make it so special. See you there! - Charles R & Camilla R.”
King Charles and Queen Camilla will stay in Australia for nine days and will host 36 engagements, before heading to Samoa.