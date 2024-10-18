Trending

Aditya Roy Kapur spills on relationship status after Ananya Panday breakup

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur sparked romance during the Arctic Monkeys concert in Madrid

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
Aditya Roy Kapur, who was rumored to be dating Ananya Panday, described his now relationship status as ‘chiller.’

In a recent interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her show What Women Want, the Guzaarish star spoke candidly about his personal life.

During the promo chat, Bebo asked the actor if he is in a relationship or not, “A lot of women want to know about your relationship status.”

To this, the OK Jaanu star responded, “Is chilling a status? “I’m a chiller.”

In the same, the Jab We Met star asked Kapur how he handles ghosting in a relationship, "A hundred messages! I’m bad with my phone anyway. My whole day will go by, and I'll just... block.”

For the unversed, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya ended their relationship a few months ago after being together for nearly two years.

Rumors about their romance began circulating in 2022 which gradually gained traction.

The pair were often seen exuding pure couple goals partying and vacationing.

Also the renowned filmmaker Karan Johar dropped hints about the duo's alleged affair on the show titled Koffee with Karan.

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur will next appear in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino opposite Sara Ali Khan. 

