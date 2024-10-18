Trending

Kartik Aaryan signed as lead in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4'?

Kartik Aaryan has been casted alongside Triptii Dimri in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
Kartik Aaryans Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will release this Diwali
Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' will release this Diwali 

The makers of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have seemingly begun work on its fourth instalment.

This year movie-buffs will enjoy one of the biggest box office clashes in history with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the works.

Aaryan shined first time on screen as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which became a blockbuster.

In a chat with Zoom, a source in the know revealed, “The producers at T Series are super-confident that Part 3 would beat the collections of Part 2. It is twice as enrapturing as the first part. An idea for Part 4 has already been initiated and work will begin on Part 4 as soon as Part 3 is released.”

To note, the latest buzz around the fourth sequel poses two big questions on everyone’s minds- who will be manjulika this time and who will portray Aaryan’s love interest?

Tabu essayed the double role of Anjulika and Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 whereas Kiara Advani romanced the Freddy star.

Therefore, in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit will fight Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba along with Triptii Dimri. 

