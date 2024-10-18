Lady Gaga 'turned into old lady' after Michael Polansky engagement

Lady Gaga is not only facing criticism from her fans after Joker: Folie à Deux's failure, but also from her close pals, who think she has changed since getting engaged with Michael Polensky.
The Poker Face songstress is reeling with the pain of "bad reviews" on her and Joaquin Pheonix's musical-thriller, and this has been hard for her to take.
Amid the negativity surrounding the sequel of 2019's Oscar-winning film, Joker, Gaga's friends are also "giving her a hard time for not being fun anymore."
A source exclusively told Life&Style, “They’re accusing her of turning into an old lady overnight and complaining that she doesn’t know how to have a good time anymore. "
The insider went on to explain, “It’s true she used to be a much bigger party animal but these days all she wants to do is stay home and nest with Michael, and they aren’t even married yet."
"The rare times she does go out she usually defers to him about how long they should stay out, which is pretty irritating for her friends," the source revealed.
The Chromatica hitmaker's pals also think that Gaga has been replaced by one they hardly recognise.
As per the source, Michael, who possesses a controlling nature is getting the blame but the Bad Romance singer wants it all.
“She hates having to justify herself and defend her relationship, she feels like no matter what she does people are criticizing her," the source noted.
Michael Polensky and Lady Gaga have been dating each other since 2019.