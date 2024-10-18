Babar Azam reacts to Pakistan's win over England in second test

Former Pakistani skipper Babar Azam breaks silence after the Pakistan cricket team finally sealed their most awaited win by beating England in the second test match on Friday, October 18, 2024.
According to Al Jazeera, Pakistan ended the streak of 11 consecutive losses in test matches after beating England by 152 runs on the fourth day of the second test in Multan.
Batting first, Pakistan made 366 runs in the first innings and stopped the England team at 291 runs. With a lead of 75 runs, the green shirts were all out after making 221.
But the star of the show were the Pakistani spinners, who took all 20 wickets and sent all the English players back to the pavilion after making 144 runs.
Noman Ali took 11 wickets while Sajid Khan outclassed 9 players.
Babar, who was dropped from the second and test match squad after a continuous poor performance, congratulated the national team on the long-waited win in a post on Instagram.
He wrote, “Well done, team! Fantastic win. Proud of the effort and spirit.”
Moreover, captain Shan Massod, after winning the match and leveling the series by 1-1, said, “For the boys to step in after last week, stick together to pick up 20 wickets was the most satisfying thing. You have to applaud the group – they have been hungry, you can’t doubt the effort or commitment.”
Pakistan and England will begin the third and final match of the series on October 24, 2024, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.