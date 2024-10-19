Google announces new security updates in play store

Google Pixel is all set to update its Play Store by adding more security and privacy features.
The long-awaited feature is Google's network security, which is designed to protect users from network tracking and inception.
This feature requires a modem and operating system, but currently, no phone even Pixel 9s can provide it.
The second update is more essential as it enhances Android security.
Notably, the upcoming update introduces high-level protection by performing early checks on the phone. This feature can detect fraud and abusers attempting to conceal.
As everything has changed, Google has also confirmed the mandatory use of photo pickers due to a policy change.
During an event, the company announced, “We’re working to enhance photo permissions and make them more private for users”.
It further added, “Starting this year, apps on Play must show that they need broad access to use photo or video permissions. Google Play will begin enforcing this policy in August.”
The update might hit the phone before the end of the year, before that Google “will analyze additional behavioral signals related to the use of sensitive permissions and interactions with other apps and services.”
“If suspicious behavior is discovered, Google Play Protect can send the app to Google for additional review and then warn users or disable the app if malicious behavior is confirmed,” the company revealed.
To note, Play Store has reduced low-quality and high-risk apps, showing true improvements.
Meanwhile, ultimate measures are to be taken for photo permission abuse even sooner.