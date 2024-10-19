Sci-Tech

Google announces new security updates in play store

Tech-company with new updates is taking a step forward to improve safety and security of the users

  by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
Google Pixel is all set to update its Play Store by adding more security and privacy features.

The long-awaited feature is Google's network security, which is designed to protect users from network tracking and inception.

This feature requires a modem and operating system, but currently, no phone even Pixel 9s can provide it.

The second update is more essential as it enhances Android security.

Notably, the upcoming update introduces high-level protection by performing early checks on the phone. This feature can detect fraud and abusers attempting to conceal.

As everything has changed, Google has also confirmed the mandatory use of photo pickers due to a policy change.

During an event, the company announced, “We’re working to enhance photo permissions and make them more private for users”.

It further added, “Starting this year, apps on Play must show that they need broad access to use photo or video permissions. Google Play will begin enforcing this policy in August.”

The update might hit the phone before the end of the year, before that Google “will analyze additional behavioral signals related to the use of sensitive permissions and interactions with other apps and services.”

“If suspicious behavior is discovered, Google Play Protect can send the app to Google for additional review and then warn users or disable the app if malicious behavior is confirmed,” the company revealed.

To note, Play Store has reduced low-quality and high-risk apps, showing true improvements.

Meanwhile, ultimate measures are to be taken for photo permission abuse even sooner. 

Sci-Tech News

WhatsApp updates Meta AI chatbot icon for a more seamless look
YouTube enhances user experience with new features and upgrades
Samsung's AI tools attract 40% of iPhone users to switch to Galaxy in UK
Instagram takes safety measures to combat sextortion targeting teen users
WhatsApp to enable quick reactions with recently used emojis for all users
Instagram simplifies profile sharing with exciting new digital cards for creators
Meta layoffs spark uncertainty for WhatsApp and Instagram employees
Australia to ban social media amid team isolation fear
EU AI Act checker reveals major compliance gaps in big tech’s AI practices
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Elon Musk Starlink to provide internet in Italy's remote areas
Google revamps Play Store layout to simplify app installation process