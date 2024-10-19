World

Trump slams judge for releasing 2020 election case details ahead of polls

  by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
Former President Donald Trump called the judge “the most evil person” after she released over 1,800 pages of evidence from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 2020 election conspiracy case against him.

According to BBC, the Republican candidate for the presidency described US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan's rejection of his request to delay the release of any new evidence from the case over an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results until next month as “election interference.”

The legal analysts raised the question that filings in the case have breached internal rules of the justice department, which says that prosecutors should avoid any investigative step within 60 days of voting if it could affect elections.

Meanwhile, Judge Chutkan argued, “If the court withheld information that the public otherwise had a right to access solely because of the potential political consequences of releasing it, that withholding could itself constitute, or appear to be election interference.”

Moreover, the filings released on Friday, October 18, 2024, mostly include interviews of witnesses, transcripts of grand jury testimony, and interviews conducted by the official investigation of the Congress into the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by the former president’s supporters.

To note, the case will not go to trial before the presidential election in November.

World News

