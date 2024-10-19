Trending

Saba Qamar shares her ultimate morning bliss

Saba Qamar has a new project lined up with her best friend and fellow actor Ahsan Khan

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
Saba Qamar has a new project lined up with her best friend and fellow actor Ahsan Khan
Saba Qamar has a new project lined up with her best friend and fellow actor Ahsan Khan 

Superstar Saba Qamar soaks up in the calmness of a lazy weekend! 

Turning to her Instagram space on Saturday, the Digest Writer actress shared a slew of pictures from her super-comfy bed. 

The first image featured the superstar procrastinating as she lay wrapped under the blanket followed by a number of other cozy shots.

“Cozy mornings under the sheets, sipping tea with no sun but all the calm vibes,” the Pagal Khana starlet captioned her post.


She continued, “I love waking up, soaking in the quiet, meditating, reading and just enjoying my me-time with some music. These moments feel like a reset for the soul.”

Qamar’s die-hard followers were in awe of her lazy mode, igniting a slew of reactions in the comments section.

One user wrote, “Positive vibes.”

The second effused, “Enjoy every moment of life.”

“Effortlessly flawless,” the third added.

“Am i the only one who saw a hair on the pillow in second slide?” another noted.

Recently, Saba Qamar was spotted in Dubai for the shoot of her upcoming drama alongside Ahsan Khan, the glimpses of which did rounds on social media. 

12 years of 'SOTY': Karan Johar shares special memories from sets of the film

12 years of 'SOTY': Karan Johar shares special memories from sets of the film

Chinese drone giant DJI files lawsuit against Pentagon over blacklisting

Chinese drone giant DJI files lawsuit against Pentagon over blacklisting
Were Princes William, Harry also invited to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs party?

Were Princes William, Harry also invited to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs party?
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance

Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance

Trending News

Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Shraddha Kapoor discusses pay parity in the Industry
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Durefishan Saleem lives up her Bollywood dream in exquisite maroon saree
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Hania Aamir unleashes her inner dinosaur at London Science Museum
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Priyanka Chopra shares video of busy Mumbai streets
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Alia Bhatt makes powerful move after 'Jigra' failure
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Kartik Aaryan signed as lead in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4'?
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Aditya Roy Kapur spills on relationship status after Ananya Panday breakup
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Mohib Mirza shares important message for fans with psychological issues
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
'King': Unknown facts about Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan's first film
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Hania Amir offers fans winter fashion inspiration from Mayfair streets
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Hania Aamir enjoys unforgettable night at Billie Eilish's sold-out show