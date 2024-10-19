Saba Qamar shares her ultimate morning bliss

Superstar Saba Qamar soaks up in the calmness of a lazy weekend!
Turning to her Instagram space on Saturday, the Digest Writer actress shared a slew of pictures from her super-comfy bed.
The first image featured the superstar procrastinating as she lay wrapped under the blanket followed by a number of other cozy shots.
“Cozy mornings under the sheets, sipping tea with no sun but all the calm vibes,” the Pagal Khana starlet captioned her post.
She continued, “I love waking up, soaking in the quiet, meditating, reading and just enjoying my me-time with some music. These moments feel like a reset for the soul.”
Qamar’s die-hard followers were in awe of her lazy mode, igniting a slew of reactions in the comments section.
One user wrote, “Positive vibes.”
The second effused, “Enjoy every moment of life.”
“Effortlessly flawless,” the third added.
“Am i the only one who saw a hair on the pillow in second slide?” another noted.
Recently, Saba Qamar was spotted in Dubai for the shoot of her upcoming drama alongside Ahsan Khan, the glimpses of which did rounds on social media.