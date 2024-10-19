Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance

Steve Martin is seemingly giving a nod to Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s romance rumors!
Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, October 19, 2024, the Only Murders in the Building star dropped a cryptic image with Streep and Short that fueled the duo’s romance speculations.
The photo was featured on Glamour where the outlet shared Short and Meryl's relationship timeline.
Sharing the screenshot of the article, Steve put a red circle backslash symbol, also known as a universal “no” symbol, on his face, a move to remove himself from the picture and keeping the focus on the rumored couple.
This act made the fans speculating if Steve was trying to drop a cue on Martin Short and Meryl Streep romance.
In addition to cutting his face off the photo, the actor chose not to add any caption, leaving the fans guessing the motto behind this surprising move.
Dropping their guesses about the image, fans flooded the comments with their speculations.
“It's finally ‘us.....and your friends steve’ vibes,” commented one, while the second questioned, “Are u confirming this relationship?!”
The third speculated, “Did he just hard launch the relationship?”
Meanwhile, the fourth excitedly wrote, “I'm taking this as confirmation. I've never been so invested in celebrity couple rumors.”
Steve Martin and Martin Short co-starred with Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building, while Meryl Streep made a guest appearance in the show.