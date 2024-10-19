Singapore PM Lawrence Wong to visit Indonesia for inauguration of new president

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will take a working trip to Jakarta to attend the inauguration ceremony of Indonesia’s new president Prabowo Subianto.
PM Wong will fly on October 20, to attend the ceremony, which is held at the People’s Consultative Assembly Hall in the Parliament Complex in central Jakarta.
Besides PM Wong, many other country’s leaders are also invited to congratulate Mr Prabowo, the Prime Minister’s office said on Saturday.
“As close neighbours, the visit reaffirms the importance of the Singapore-Indonesia relationship and Singapore’s commitment to further strengthen substantive bilateral ties, including in key priority areas discussed at the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat on 29 April 2024,” they further added in statement.
As per reports, PM Wong will be accompanied by his wife and other officials from the Prime Minister’s office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Besides Singapore, leaders of Australia, China, the United States as well as Asean nations are also set to attend the ceremony.
Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng, and Laos Vice-President Pany Yathotou will be among the guests.