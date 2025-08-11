US National Guard prepares for deployment in DC for federal crackdown

US military began to prepare for the possible deployment of hundreds of National Guards as President Donald Trump vowed to crack down on crimes in capital.
Two of the US officials told Reuters on Sunday, August 10, that the military are on standby for the activation of National Guard troops to Washington DC.
However, the final decision regarding the deployment will be made by the Republican president, who over the weekend asked homeless to “move out” of Washington.
In a post on his platform, Truth Social, on Sunday, the 79-year-old wrote, “I’m going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before. The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out.”
“We’re going to put you in jail where you belong. It’s all going to happen very fast, just like the Border. We went from millions pouring in, to ZERO in the last few months. This will be easier. Be prepared! There will be no ‘MR. NICE GUY.’ We want our Capital BACK,” he warned.
Meanwhile, Washington DC’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, claimed that the state is not experiencing a crime spike, as they have spent the last two years driving down violent crime in this city.
As per Bowser, they have brought crime in the capital to a 30-year low.
While criticising Trump, she added that if his "priority is to show force in an American city," they know he can do that, but it will not be due to a spike in crime.
According to Washington DC police data, violent crime in the city is down 26% compared to last year, and there were around 20% fewer juvenile arrests this year.