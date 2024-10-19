X to allow third parties to train AI models with its data

Sci-Tech

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
Elon Musk-owned social media platform, X (formerly Twitter) has recently updated its privacy policy.

The new update will soon let the social media platform allow “third-party collaborators” to train their AI models on the posts shared by users on X.

As per X, the new privacy update will be effect from November 15.

The social media company has added a detailed paragraph in a new section titled “third-party collaborators,” explaining how X user data can be used.

Currently, X has an option that allow users to stop sharing their data with xAI’s Grok and “other business partners.”

However, according to the company, these business partners use user’s data to “run and improve its products.

“Depending on your settings, or if you decide to share your data, we may share or disclose your information with third parties,” the new policy stated.

It continued, “If you do not opt out, in some instances the recipients of the information may use it for their independent purposes in addition to those stated in X’s Privacy Policy, including, for example, to train their artificial intelligence models, whether generative or otherwise.”

Since the new privacy policy will be effective from next month, X might add an opt-out option.

