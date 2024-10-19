Andrew Garfield credits Jessica Chastain for generous act amid his mother's final days

Andrew Garfield expressed his heartfelt gratitude to co-star Jessica Chastain for her generous gesture during the final days of his mother.
During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Garfield shared that Chastain rearranged the filming schedules of theirThe Eyes of Tammy Faye, so that he can spend time with his ailing mother, Lynn Garfield, during her final days.
“What was amazing was that [Searchlight Pictures’ David Greenbaum] and Jessica rearranged the schedule last-minute — put filming on hold [in North Carolina] for a few days so that I could go back [to England] and be with my mom for 10 days,” he told the outlet.
The Amazing Spider-Man star also recalled how his fellow Eyes of Tammy Faye costar Vincent D'Onofrio consoled him at the time.
“Because he had his own experience with a loss that he wasn't able to make it back for, he said, ‘Go. You got to go.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I know I've got to go and thank you,’” he shared.
Andrew Garfield's mother, Lynn Garfield, passed away in 2019 from pancreatic cancer.