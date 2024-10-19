WhatsApp set to launch chat memory feature for seamless Meta AI conversations

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new chat memory feature for its Meta AI.
With the help of this feature, users will be able to have a more seamless way to interact with the chatbot.
As per several reports, with this feature, Meta AI can automatically remember certain details that were previously shared with the chatbot.
Meta AI can remember details like users’ birthdays, books, food recommendations and much more.
It is pertinent to note here that users will have complete control over what Meta AI remembers, as they can easily update or delete specific information at any time.
This update was first seen in the latest beta version for Android 2.24.29.9, which is available on the Google Play Store.
However, this feature is under development and will be available to users in the coming week.
In addition to this feature, WhatsApp is recently rolling out a new branding icon for its chatbot, Meta AI.
The new icon, featuring a grey colour is the updated version of the previous bright colours, aligns more naturally into the recent theme.
WhatsApp is also introducing a feature that allows users react to messages with recent emojis.