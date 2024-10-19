Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla face brutal snub in Australia from state premiers

King Charles and Queen Camilla landed in Australia for their 8-day tour on Friday

  October 19, 2024
King Charles and Queen Camilla have landed in Australia for their 11-day tour on Friday, marking their first overseas trip as monarchs.

However, the King and queen faced brutal snub from Australian state premiers, who have declined to attend their welcome ceremony.

A royal expert declared the reception as an insult to the cancer-stricken King.

"He's undertaking an 11 day tour of Samoa and Australia, taking only one day off. And as we know, he is battling cancer,” Richard Fitzwilliams said.

He continued, "All the state premiers of the various Australian states have decided on one excuse after another, that they have a cabinet meeting, that they've got a commitment or some such, but there's nothing especially substantial as far as I can see."

“It seems to me just rude. It's quite extraordinary. They're not going through the courtesies, and it's very hard to understand why,” the royal expert further added.

The snub comes as the Australian Republic Movement (ARM) dubbed the trip to be the King's "Farewell Oz" tour.

The royal couple's tour kicked off separately as King Charles departed from Heathrow Airport, while Queen Camilla took a private wellness retreat before joining him in Singapore.

After arriving in Sydney, they were warmly welcomed by prominent Australian officials.

