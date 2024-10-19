Entertainment

Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper

50 Cent expressed his thoughts on what kind of a grandfather Eminem would be

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
Eminem received a seal of approval regarding his grand fatherhood from longtime pal 50 Cent.

The Slim Shady rapper will be the "greatest" grandfather as predicted the 49-year-old rapper and actor. 

Shortly after announcing his new Las Vegas residency, 50 Cent: In Da Club, the Expend4bles actor candidly shared his thoughts about Eminem becoming a grandfather soon as his daughter Hailie Jade announced pregnancy earlier this month.

“Oh man, he’ll be the greatest grandfather,” said the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson.

 “That grandkid is gonna say, ‘My granddaddy is still cool. My granddad is cool.' "he added.

50 Cent further revealed that, although Eminem is going to be a grandfather, “He still didn't lose his cool. He's still the biggest rap artist in the world."

Surprising the In da Club rapper admitted that he has actually long compared Eminem to his own grandparents.

“I compared him to my grandparents only because my grandmother raised me,” he noted.

“I put Em in that space. When people help you when you can't help yourself, it resonates the strongest, and Em put me on. So he's my guy forever. I don't care,” added 50 Cent.

Eminem gave 50 Cent a major breakthrough in 2002 as he  signed the Candy Shop rapper to his Shady Records label.

