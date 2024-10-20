Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive criticism for buying holiday home in Portugal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly bought a vacation home in Portugal at the CostaTerra beach

  October 20, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest holiday home purchase at the exclusive CostaTerra beach resort in Portugal has stirred outrage among locals.

The luxurious resort in Comporta, created by the same US billionaires behind George Clooney and Cindy Crawford’s tequila brand, has turned once-public coastal areas into private enclaves for the elites.

The changes to Portuguese laws in recent years have allowed local councils to label certain beach areas as "private," a stark shift from the previously unrestricted access.

This new regulation has hugely affected the community spaces along the Algarve coastline, which are now off-limits to the local people.

As reported by OK, residents have voiced their displeasure on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new possession.

A resident named Bradley McGuiness have criticized the development as a "greed-driven" project that deprives locals of land they’ve valued for generations.

Similarly, Andre Andrade lamented the loss of a piece of Portuguese heritage, noting that the area, which was once accessible to families like his, is now reserved for the elite.

Meanwhile, another longtime visitor Diana Queiroz shared her frustration, explaining how she could no longer enjoy the space she had frequently visited for years.

To note, the CostaTerra resort is being developed by Mike Meldman, co-founder of Casamigos tequila and a close friend of Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank.

As reported by the Express, the project includes 300 luxury homes, with prices starting at £3.6 million.

Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and Jack, along with their two children also own a property in the resort.

