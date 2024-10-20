Lando Norris takes pole with 'best lap of my career' from Max Verstappen

Lando Norris has taken pole position from rival Max Verstappen at the United States Grand Prix qualifying.
On Saturday, McLaren driver took the victory with what he said was “the best lap of my career.”
He was 0.031 seconds faster than Max on their first laps. Lando further got an edge after Mercedes driver George Russell crashed during the last laps, which prevented any driver improving on their second laps.
During the post-race interview, Lando said, "It was a beautiful lap. I was not going to go much quicker than I did. When you just do a lap and you think it’s going to be tough to beat... I put everything on the line, I needed to do it.”
"We’ve not had the pace of the Ferraris or Red Bulls so I had to do something, and I did that It was a very good lap. I can probably say quite confidently the best of my career,” he noted.
However, Max extended his championship lead by two points to 54.
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri took fifth place while George was still sixth despite his crash.