Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz reveal depth of love in recent post

Lovebirds Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain tied the knot in December 2019

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024
Yasir Hussain proved his love for wife Iqra Aziz will never fade away! 

Turning to his Instagram account on Saturday, the Taxali Gate star posted a glimpse packing on the PDA with the Suno Chanda actress. 

In the picture, the power couple were spotted cozying up to each other with goofy expressions. 

Alongside the carousel, Hussain penned a poem to describe the romantic moment, "Ankhen neechi hui toh haya ban gaeen …Ankhen jhuk kar uthi toh Ada ban gaeen. Ankhen jin mai hain gaid asman o azmee." 

Shortly after the goofy clicks went viral, the pair's ardent fans could not stop gushing in the comments section. 

"This is the cutest thing I have ever seen today," one fan wrote. 

"Mashallah faourite couple," a second user penned. 

Another effused, "Gorgeous couple." 

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time the couple openly displayed their love for each other as they keep sharing tidbits from their daily life. 

For the uninitiated, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain exchanged wedding vows in 2019 shortly after which they welcomed a son, Kabir Hussain. 

