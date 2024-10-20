Sports

Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy reveals shocking update on cancer diagnosis

Sir Chris Hoy revealed earlier this year that he had cancer, but did not specify the type of cancer

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024


Six time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy recently revealed that his cancer is in its final stages.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, he shared that doctors have told him he has two to four years left to live.

Hoy further revealed that he was diagnosed with primary cancer that had spread to his bones and is now at stage four.

The player went on to share, “As unnatural as it feels, this is nature. You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process. You remind yourself, aren't I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible."

Hoy added, “Hand on heart, I’m pretty positive most of the time and I have genuine happiness. This is bigger than the Olympics. It’s bigger than anything. This is about appreciating life and finding joy.”

Tumours were discovered on his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine and rib.

The legendary athlete revealed earlier this year that he had cancer, but did not specify the type of cancer.

Earlier on Sunday, he penned a positive and strong message to his fans on Instagram account that he is “feeling fit, strong and positive.”

The 48-year-old retired from cycling in 2013, and has been a regular commentator for BBC Sports’ cycling coverage.

With a total of seven Olympic medals, six gold and one silver, he ranks as the second most decorated Olympic cyclist in history.

Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy reveals shocking update on cancer diagnosis

Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy reveals shocking update on cancer diagnosis
Kriti Sanon felicitated with Bazaar Women of the Year Award

Kriti Sanon felicitated with Bazaar Women of the Year Award

Georgia dock collapse on Atlantic coast claims 7 lives

Georgia dock collapse on Atlantic coast claims 7 lives

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement

Sports News

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Lando Norris takes pole with 'best lap of my career' from Max Verstappen
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
South Africa, New Zealand to compete in women’s T20 World cup final
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Ronaldo shares powerful message after striking late winning goal for Al Nassr
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Rafael Nadal all set for ‘nostalgic’ final play with Novak Djokovic
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Rafael Nadal makes shocking statement about his last match
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Ben Stokes apologises to teammates for losing cool during captaincy debut
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Babar Azam reacts to Pakistan's win over England in second test
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Danielle Collins set to return in 2025 despite announcing retirement plans
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Carlos Alcaraz outshines Rafael Nadal at Six Kings Slam semi-final