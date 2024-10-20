Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy reveals shocking update on cancer diagnosis

Six time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy recently revealed that his cancer is in its final stages.
In an interview with the Sunday Times, he shared that doctors have told him he has two to four years left to live.
Hoy further revealed that he was diagnosed with primary cancer that had spread to his bones and is now at stage four.
The player went on to share, “As unnatural as it feels, this is nature. You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process. You remind yourself, aren't I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible."
Hoy added, “Hand on heart, I’m pretty positive most of the time and I have genuine happiness. This is bigger than the Olympics. It’s bigger than anything. This is about appreciating life and finding joy.”
Tumours were discovered on his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine and rib.
The legendary athlete revealed earlier this year that he had cancer, but did not specify the type of cancer.
Earlier on Sunday, he penned a positive and strong message to his fans on Instagram account that he is “feeling fit, strong and positive.”
The 48-year-old retired from cycling in 2013, and has been a regular commentator for BBC Sports’ cycling coverage.
With a total of seven Olympic medals, six gold and one silver, he ranks as the second most decorated Olympic cyclist in history.