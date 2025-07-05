Mirra Andreeva reaches Wimbledon fourth round after defeating Hailey Baptiste 

Teenager Mirra Andreeva reached the fourth round at Wimbledon on Saturday, June 5 by easily winning her match against Hailey Baptiste.
The 18-year-old defeated the American player with scores of 6-1 6-3 on Court One.
She is also doing well in the doubles event with her partner Diana Shnaider as they have also reached the third round without losing any sets.
After winning the match, Andreeva said, "Before I played today I told myself, 'Just go out there and do something'," as per BBC Sports.
The player added, "I always expect something from myself but I always try to let myself go and enjoy. I feel with every match I play, my level is rising."
This is the second time in Andreeva's career that she has reached the last 16 in a tournament, with the first being in 2023.
Andreeva won the first set easily in just 31 minutes by breaking Baptiste's serve three times.
However, in the second set, Baptiste started playing more confidently, especially with her forehand shots.
Afterwards, Andreeva made a strong comeback and eventually won the match. She celebrated by shouting loudly in celebration that her voice could be heard all around the stadium.
She will now face either defending champion Barbora Krejcikova or American 10th seed Emma Navarro in the next round.