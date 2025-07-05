Max Verstappen to leave Red Bull for Mercedes? Christian Horner speaks out

Christian Horner has finally addressed the rumors if Max Verstappen is leaving Red Bull or not.
The RB team principal has broken silence on the speculations related to the Dutch driver.
As per F1 Planet, he said, “Look, there’s obviously an awful lot of people talking about it, but what’s most important is the relationship between the driver and the team. There’s an agreement that defines that as well and everybody’s very clear on where we’re at.”
Christian added, “Max has been with Red Bull since the very start of his career. All his successes come in Red Bull Racing cars. He’s a big part of our team and he has a great deal of faith in the team and the people around him.”
The team principal also shared that while there would always be speculation and noise, he thought they all felt fairly comfortable with their current situation.
Christian Horner also admitted that RB couldn't control what others said, but internally, his team knew where they stood.
In the first practice session of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Max Verstappen only managed to finish 10th.
According to the tabloids, Red Bull has introduced updated car floors for this race among other teams including McLaren, Aston Martin Haas, Williams and Sauber.