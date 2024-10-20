Royal

Real reason behind Prince Harry's Portugal purchase REVEALED

The Duke of Sussex is 'keeping a door open' to the Royal Family by buying a holiday home in Portugal

  by Web Desk
  October 20, 2024
Prince Harry is reportedly "keeping a door open" to the Royal Family by buying a holiday home in Portugal

The Duke of Sussex and Prince William’s children are growing apart from each other due of their parent’s rift.

In this situation, its Prince Harry's kids who are suffering the most as they don’t have anyone close to them from their father’s side.

“Harry must know his children are not going to grow up as friends of William's children, George, Charlotte and Louis,” an insider told GB News.

Now, only Princess Eugenie can help him in strengthening royal bond for Lilibet and Archie. 

For this, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently bought a holiday home in Portugal as Princess Eugenie also lives there with her family.

"A bond for Lilibet and Archie with Eugenie's kids will be the only royal friendship they will have. Most likely, August and Ernest are the only cousins they are going to ever spend time with,"  they added.

"So time in Portugal, even just for holidays, means that Harry is keeping the only door to the Royal Family just a little bit open for himself and for the next generation, and raising them as royal children, at least in some way,” the insider added.

Prince Harry and his cousin Princess Eugenie have always been close to each other. 

She even visited the duke and duchess in Montecito two years ago, with her husband.

Royal News

